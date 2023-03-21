18m new poor emerged in Africa in 2022—ECA

The Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), in a new report has said that in 2022, an additional 18 million new poor emerged in Africa, with more than half the highest proportion of the world’s poor at 54.8 per cent.

Mr Adam Elhiraika, ECA’s Director, Macroeconomic Policy Division, in a statement said the continent encountered severe developmental challenges due to increased poverty, high inequality rates and lack of decent jobs. Elhiraika said that the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukrainian war and resultant food and energy crisis, rising inflation, debt tightening, and natural disasters were critical factors to the challenge.

The director said this while presenting an overview of recent Economic and Social Conditions in Africa at the ongoing meeting of experts. The meeting was held to herald the 2023 Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Ethiopia. He said that this is alarming because 546 million people were living in poverty in 2022, which is more than half of the continent’s population. According to the director, women and girls remain particularly vulnerable, and the continent is facing a potential reversal of the hard-won gains made on gender equity. He said another challenge stressed during the meeting was inequality which remained pervasive across all African sub-regions and was exceptionally high in Southern Africa.

“Among the top ten countries where wealth inequality is the highest, seven of them, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Angola and Malawi, are in Southern Africa. While two are in west Africa, Guinea-Bissau, and Sao Tome. ECA estimates that although the economic outlook remains bleak, Africa is anticipated to grow by 3.9 per cent in 2023. The report said that many African countries are struggling to meet the continent’s development goals due to the impact of severe and mutually reinforcing shocks. According to the ECA Report, growth in Africa dwindled from 4.6 per cent in 2021 to 3.6 per cent in 2022. Elhiraika said the commission had cautioned that the growth might experience headwinds.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

