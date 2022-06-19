19 die in auto crash in Niger 

Nineteen passengers, including a driver are reported to have died at the weekend in an accident along Bida-Minna road in Niger state.

It was learnt that the accident involving an 18 sister bus occured about 2:30am Saturday at Hammana International College junction, Gidan Magoro.

An eye witness account said the bus was traveling from Lagos to Kano carrying 20 passengers, adding that “18 passengers plus the driver were burnt to death on the spot while two passengers were in critical condition.”

It was learnt that the bodies of the deceased were buried at Gidan Mangoro burial ground.

The bus was said to have run into a parked truck while on top speed.

