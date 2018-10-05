19 killed in fresh Plateau attack

By Muhammad Tanko Shittu Jos At least 19 people were reportedly killed in another attack on Ariri illagege hinterland of Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

The attack was said to have occurred on Wednesday night when people were asleep.

Hon. Sunday Abdu, the National President of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) and native of the attacked area confirmed the attack in a telephone interview.

“The attack took place last night when people were asleep.

Nineteen people were killed in the incident.

We have reported the incident to security agencies.

The Plateau state police commissioner was at the scene of the attack this morning. So, security is aware of the incident.

When contacted, spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command on the matter, DSP Tyopev Terna, said: “Operation is ongoing.

I will get back to you.” Also, Operation Safe Haven Media and Information Officer, Major Adam Umar said detail on the security situation in Bassa was sketchy adding that investigation is on-going.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.