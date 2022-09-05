19 Northern states’ IPMAN begins 3-day warning strike 

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) of the 19 Northern states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Monday, announced commencement of 3-day withdrawal of services as warning strike by their members.



It also declared withdrawal of their long heavy duty vehicles from the nine depot’s in the nineteen Northern states of the country following failure of the Nigerian Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to settle their over N70 billion outstanding bridging claims despite all pleas and lobbies



The spokesman of the forum, who is also the financial secretary of IPMAN, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mustapha, at a press conference held at the IPMAN Maiduguri office said:” We the members of IPMAN wish to clarify the air on our resolution to embark on 3 days withdrawal of services, as a warning strike action.

“For years, we have been following up the matter and lobbying the management of the NMDPRA regarding our unsettled bridging claims button.”



He stated that a little payment was made less than 5% of the total debts owed by the authority, adding that, the worst if it all, is that no payment was made for the year 2022 while claims for 2019, 3020 and 2921 are still unpaid.



“Though, some few payments has been made which is lesser than 5% of our claims, but greater part of the claims had not been settled. Moreso, no payment had been made with regards to this year’s claim and year 2019,/2021 still remain unpaid.





“Only N2 billion was paid to us in March 2022 during our meeting with the authority when our claims stood at about N50 billion. And from March 2022 when we held the meeting to date, the authority is owing us over N20 billion, totaling N70 billion where only N2 billion was paid to us despite all our efforts and pleadings,” Mustapha said.



He added that the situation was causing untold hardships on the teeming members of the association which informed the decision of the forum at a meeting held on 17th August, 2922 at the Porto Gulf Hotel, Kano, to withdraw out services at the NNPC Depot’s for three days as stated above.





He further urged the NMDPRA to pay all the unsettled claims and also warned that henceforth, all products lifted must be settled or paid within the stipulated period of one month as earlier agreed.

