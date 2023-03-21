19-year-old girl kidnapped in Ondo

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a 19-year- old girl, Adetutu Okibaloye, from her home at Imoru in Ose local government area of Ondo state.

The girl, it was gathered, was with her auntie, Mrs Alaba Oga, when seven suspected bandits forcefully gained entry into the building and forcefully took away the girl after matcheting the auntie.

The abductors have reportedly called the family demanding, N10 million ransom.

Meanwhile, security operatives were said to be on the trail of the kidnappers. As at the time of filling this report, Police spokesperson, Oluwafunmilayo Omisanya, stated that the police authority have stepped into the matter.

