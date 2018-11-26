19-year old recounts boom in fruits sale  

Seemingly small, but very lucrative business in Nigeria today is fruit selling — packaging and reselling them. Apart from the readily available market, it is very easy to set up, 19-year-old ,Aisha Mohammed, can attest to it. ADEOLA TUKURU writes.

For its smallness, sellers are often found at street corners while some put theirs in carts and push from street to street. Yet, some entrepreneurs either young or old have moved the trade a bit higher ,selling in packed plates ,iced and adds condense milk to these fruits just to appeal their customers.

This business simply requires an initial start-up capital, as little as N5, 000 to N20, 000 or more depending on location and how one wants to operate it.

The 19 year old, who hails from Kogi state while recounting to Business Starter in Abuja says she has achieved a lot since she started the business 2 years ago including saving up to back to the higher institution.

One unique thing about fruit selling is that the business can be run from one’s home on full time or on part-time basis depending on choice and clients.

Operating on full time entails choosing to be stationary at a location for buyers to come to you, while the itinerant sellers move from place to place seeking for buyers.

Aisha who was seen at the Federal Secretariate ,FCT said operating at that location, she target the area, where people who come to buy also appreciate eating fruits after their launch .

On like before, where fruits selling were solely left with the itinerant sellers, fruit sellers are spring up in their numbers in different location, especially in highbrow areas of the city centres.

How she started the business

Aisha said she came to Abuja in 2016, after she finished her O. Level education in Kogi and started putting up at her sister’s place in Lubge ,a suburb at the Airport Road ,Abuja.

Having stayed at home for months, she sister encouraged her in selling fruits with her at the Federal Secretariat, which she took advantaged of.

It was like a breakthrough for her, when she realised that she wasn’t lacking in what she needs such as cloths, shoes, toiletries among others.

Breakthrough in the business

According to her, most of the people who comes to eat at the federal secretariat started patronising her because of the way she packaged her fruits.

Aisha said she makes over N5,000 to N6,000 in a week depending on the turn out of people for day.

Before now, fruits such as apple, plum, fig, blueberry, kiwi, apricot and others were not known to be available in the Nigerian market and even, when available were usually found in groceries run by foreigners, but all that have changed and we can get any fruit of our choice at our doorsteps.

She says when she deducts are Transport fare from the daily sales ,she realised that she could still buy things for herself and save little, so that she can go back to school next year .

The young lady who aspires to be a Medical Doctor in future said “Now, I no longer depend on my Aunty or friends to give me money to take care of myself . I am very happy that I made very good use of the opportunity I had” .

Challenges in the business

It is said that every business has its own peculiar challenges militating against its progress , so Aisha said her own fair share of challenges in her business is dealing with different kinds of people who cannot endure or be tolerant .

“Some will just scold you for no reason seeing that am young. Some even go as far as making passes at me. They will be offering to buy all my fruits in exchange meet them in an hotel. Though, it doesn’t distract me because my Aunty already told me that I will witness such customers” she said.

Preserving the fruits

She said the power supply to preserve fruits which are already packed is not constant as packed fruits can’t be preserved till the next day cause it may turn out sour.

So, I have to minimise the packs I bring on daily basis because it might waste which is a loss to me.

According to her she makes 25 to 30 packs of fruits on daily basis and at times she doesn’t sell all .

Future ambition

Since human beings are driven by ambitions, Aisha says her ambition of using her experience gathered from fruit selling over the years to be able to expand her business and also train her self through the University .

By expanding her business ,according her is to engage more youths who are roaming around the streets of Abuja to sell fruits at every different locations .

She said she won’t also rely on white collar jobs but rather concentrate on her business and also employ people to assist her .

Fruit selling is a business that rakes in several millions of Naira to the farmer, sellers and organisations in the chain of distribution.

Though, the lack of data and statistics have made it impossible for the contribution of this produce to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and to the Gross National Product (GDP) to be quantified, it is assumed that fruits farming and selling has contributed immensely to job creation and the GNP in terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through tax and rates collected from the sellers for the spaces used and other organisations in the distribution chain.

How to start fruit business

Growing awareness of the physical value of a diet filled with produce is good news for anyone interested in starting a small business venture as a produce trader, whether you grow the fruits and vegetables yourself or not.

Getting Started

Contact your state, county and local governments to find out what business licenses fruit and vegetable vendors need. Business licenses and requirements vary by state and community.

Contact your local health department about food handling and your state and local business licensing and regulations department to obtain licensing applications.

Grow or buy the fruits and vegetables. Local farmers sell their crops in bulk to traders, or you can learn to grow your own and harvest them for sale.

Traders usually divide bulk purchases into smaller containers and price the smaller amounts for resale. Investigate what competitors are selling produce for before settling on the right price to charge customers.

Choose the ways to sell your produce. Buy a booth at weekly or daily farmers markets or flea markets. Post fliers and business cards on bulletin boards or as newspaper advertisements. Contact restaurants and caterers and sell fresh produce on a weekly or semi-weekly basis. Consistency is important when selling produce. Establishing a routine that clients can depend on can lead to repeat and long-term buyers. Many farmers markets and restaurant owners allow only organic or pesticide-free products to be sold by producers.

Buy the right equipment. Produce traders usually deliver items to the customer. A large truck, produce boxes and a delivery dolly are necessary items. Delivering fresh produce to restaurants or bulk customers might require a refrigerated delivery truck. Selling through farmers markets might require the purchase of tables, display bins, scales, portable devices to accept payment and an awning or tent-like structure to protect employees and produce from the sun and elements.

Design efficient transportation and delivery routes. Transportation costs might be a high-ticket expense for many fruit and vegetable traders. Delivering produce several times a week instead of daily might help cut back on gas, insurance and vehicle costs.

Building Your Business

Build a produce delivery service. Offer a box of produce for a consistent price on a weekly basis, and market to busy families and singles. For instance, design the contents by choosing two fruits and four vegetables every week and charging a set price.

Use a website to take orders and list the week’s produce contents. Advertise through local school, church and organization bulletins and local newspapers.

Participate in community events. Your business will thrive when you become a local expert or a highly visible merchant by participating in and supporting local events. Conduct short seminars on organic farming, nutrition or the value of “green” living at local libraries, schools or events.

