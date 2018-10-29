The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kwara state, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has said he sees all aspirant as his friends, family and associates and he doesn’t involve himself in dirty politics against any individual.

He also called on all freedom fighters to shun blackmail, fake news and dirty politics in the interest of the state.

In a statement in Ilorin on Monday, the candidate said contrary to claims on social media that he is involved in substitution of names of some aspirants, those in the know are very sure that this is not only false, it is out rightly untrue and a calculated attempt to drag the name of the leader of this freedom struggle.

T“Since the emergence of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kwara state, the leader of the freedom struggle has been busy working around the clock to set the freedom struggle in motion ahead of the 2019 general election”, the statement said.

won and became the governorship candidate of APC. He doesn’t have the power to decide winners in other positions.

The general public are advised to disregard any falsehood peddled against Abdulrahman because he is too focused on our freedom than involve in dirty politics.

Bloggers and Social Media platforms are hereby advised to be weary of the information they publish to avoid misleading their audience and the general public.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.