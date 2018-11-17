The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has disclosed that about 5,073 plots of land would be generated from the four new districts designed recently in the Phase IV south of the Federal Capital City (FCC), Abuja. These four new districts of Mamusa North, Mamusa East, Parfun North and Parfun South have been designed based on neighborhood concept of various densities of high, medium and low. The FCT Director of Land Administration, Adamu Hussaini Jibrin who made this disclosure yesterday, noted that the design with necessary supporting facilities has plots of various sizes. He further explained that out of this number of plots, Mamusa North will generate 1,404; Mamusa East-1,313; Parfun North-1,156, while Parfun South will provide 1,204. Jibrin however, noted that these four new districts will provide a total of 4,818 residential plots; 117 Commercial plots, 42 Public Institution, 34 Religious Institution, 41 Green Area – Open Space/Recreational while Education and Agriculture have 19 and 2 respectively. He also revealed that the Department of Survey & Mapping is presently undertaking the detailed surveying work of the four districts in order to make them available for allocation. The Director reiterated that the current leadership of the FCT Administration is making frantic efforts to reduce the enormous number of applicants awaiting Land Allocation and thus, the creation of these four brand new districts.

