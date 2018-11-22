The Federal Ministry of Environment has collaborated with key stakeholders in reviewing the national environment sanitation policy including its policy guidelines on safe excreta and sewage disposal.



Minister of state for environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibril, who was represented by the Director of coordination and service improvement, Margaret Akinmuko, made this statement during the commemoration of world toilet day which was held in Abuja.

He stated: “the community based waste management programme as well as the clean and green programme of the ministry are aimed among others at promoting the provision of safe and adequate toilets across the country, particularly in public places and ensuring proper excreta management.

“Sanitation is a cross cutting issue that requires active participation of various sectors of government, the private, NGOs, development partners for reasonable impact to be made,” he stressed.

According to the National Demographic and health survey, access to improved sanitation is still very poor below 36% for majority of the populace.

“The persistent re-occurrence of annual incidences of cholera outbreak in some of our states and other related diseases are also manifestations of inadequate toilet facilities.



Responding, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Leon Lawrence Aliboh, who was represented by the Director on Special Duties, M.I.Yakubu, said that the world toilet day focuses on the reawakening of societal consciousness on the importance of having and using the toilet by every house hold.



“We are yet to achieve much for our country in terms of assuring people to have access to basic sanitation.

He appreciated the contribution of all stakeholders in promoting sound environment and hygiene practices among the populaces.

