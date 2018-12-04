A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo stated, on the platform of the Ondo APC Solidarity Group, has expressed doubt over the loyalty of governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party in 2019.

The group also warned the national leadership of APC to move faster that the said governors and others in order not to be disappointed later in 2019.

Addressing newsmen at the APC national secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja, the Convener of the group, Comrade Gbenga Bojuwomi, in a statement he read said his group had gathered that governor Akeredolu with some other individuals who appear to be loyal toPresident Muhammadu Buhari from the South-west, “in the likes of Babatunde Fashola, Gov. Kayode Fayemi Ekiti, Ibikunle Amosu – Ogun, Gov. Rochas Okorocha – Imo, Muiz Banire and others have recently held various secret meetings in Akure, over 2023, not over 2019 for President Buhari’s success, in favour of Babatude Raji Fashola. To buttress this, Ondo and Imo States have been picked as a launch pad of their secret agenda, by test-running the party called Action Alliance (AA).

“Infact Gov. Akeredolu has directed all APC members in Ondo State loyal to him to mobilize for AA and work against President Mohammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general election.”

The group, therefore called on DSS, EFCC and ICPC to beam their searchlight on what its called “financial mobilization for AA in Ondo and Imo States.

“Furthermore, there was a revelation from the stakeholders meeting held in Akure sometimes in September, 2018 where Gov. Akeredolu specifically told the party members that he would have to fight three enemies in APC to achieve, the so called 2023 Presidential ambition of Babatunde Fashola. The tree personalities to fight are President Buhari, Bola Tinubu and Adams Oshiomole.

“Meanwhile, in order for Gov. Akeredolu to prove to Mr. President that he can decide whatever happens in Ondo State and to showcase the Raji Fashola presidential ambition’s strength, virtually all the people around him (the Governor) have picked nomination forms of AA for Senate, House of Representative and State Assemblies. These people are Bar. Tunji Abayomi as Ondo North Senatorial candidate, the Barrister in question is still an appointee under Mr. Akeredolu( Chairman Governing Board, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko). Hon. Olemija, Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency, Victor Adegbole – Federal Constituency Akoko West/East and host of others across all the 18 local government of Ondo State.

“Mr. Akeredolu’s plan is to spend whatever amount released from APC for the election on his loyalist in Action Alliance. The Governor stressed and vowed to sanction any party member who go against his wish by working for President Buhari’s re-election bid. Parts of Gov. Akeredolu strategy to distract people from the reality is the way he is using the NURTW members led by Comdr. Adebo Idajo to beat up the House of Assembly Members to coma, and to run after the lives of people who are not loyal to him (The Governor).