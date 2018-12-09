19th NSF: I owe my coach – Judo medalist

Medalist at the 19th National Sports Festival ongoing in Abuja, Rosemary Bala Yohanna has attributed her bronze medal winning effort to the need to repay her coach’s effort.

Rosemary, who fought in the -78kg category for Kaduna state, said she was losing the bronze medal fight on points against her Nasarawa state counterpart when she decided to apply the Mayukomi tactics to win the fight and give her coach something to cheer.

“I was in Lagos festival in 2012 but did not win anything. But before leaving Kaduna for Abuja, I had hope of winning a medal because I think I owe my coach a medal because he is a good coach who cares so much about his athletes and would do everything to make them happy.

“I was hoping for gold or silver but I missed the final, so all my hope was to win the bronze. It’s the practice in training that finally gave me victory. I was almost losing on points but I applied the Mayukomi technique and I won,” she said.

In the male +100kg decided yesterday, Joseph David of Oyo state defeated Usman’s Mohammed of Kano state to win gold, Usman’s won silver, while Friday Achanya of Delta state and Bashir Bala of Bauchi state won bronze.

Surajudeen Bello of FCT defeated Tasnan Eric of Benue state to win the -100kg category, Progress Benson of Rivers and Mohammed Abdullahi of Kano both won bronze medals. Adewumi Akintunde of Lagos state won gold in the +78kg class beating Rita James of Kano state who won silver, as Esther Sule of Bauchi and Agbo Juliet of Rivers pick bronze medals.

Sarah Attah of Yobe state outclassed Maryann Ekeada of FCT to win the -78 class. Tope Obikoya of Ogun state and Rosemary Yohanna of Kaduna state won bronze medals.

