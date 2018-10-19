1bn girls lack success in job market Malala Fund

Malala Fund has said that about one billion girls globally are deficient in the right skills and knowledge that is needed in the labour market.

The fund had unveiled a new report on Full Force: Why the World Works Better When Girls go to School, which reveals that nearly one billion girls and young women globally lack the education and skills to succeed in the rapidly changing labour market.

A statement by the fund said that the rise of digitalisation, automation, robotics and other labour saving devices indicated that the future workplace would be different, but for many girls in poorer countries, who remain less likely to start school than boys and face barriers to learning at every stage, the stakes are even higher.

The fund added that it is essential for girls go to school and acquire the skills they need to join the workforce, and that governments in developing economies must expand the proportion of spending on education to at least 6 per cent of GDP, spending an indicative 20 per cent of budgets on education, ensuring resources are sensitively spent and closely monitored to improve the effectiveness, efficiency and equitability of education systems.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.