$2.3bn Siemens project to increase electricity supply to 25,000MW – FG

The Federal Government has disclosed the Siemens deal between it and its German counterpart is back on the stream.

Recall that the $2.3billion Siemens power project was reportedly stalled due to some local content issues.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu, who disclosed this at the annual workshop of the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN), in Abuja, Thursday, said all is set for the takeoff.

Represented by the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, he said the project would expand Nigeria’s electricity capacity from the current 4,500MW to 25,000MW.

He said: “One significant effort the Muhammad Buhari’s Administration has put in is the Siemens /Nigeria and the Federal Government’s deal; this partnership seeks to expand Nigeria’s electricity capacity from the current 4,500MW to 25,000MW.

“The Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) which began in 2021 is in three phases and is estimated to be completed in 2025. This first phase which began in 2021 will go on for a period of 10 months with the end goal of pushing to 7,000MW. So far, there has been no hitch as the team is currently in the pre-engineering phase.

“The second phase will raise the availability to 1,000MW and the third phase will raise the availability to 25,000MW. Given Siemens AG’s accomplishment of a similar plan in Egypt and also, its reputation as an international giant in the power sector related engagements, it is strongly believed that the Nigeria Electricity Roadmap (NER) is possible and achievable.’’

He said the administration was working tirelessly to increase the hydro and solar opportunities in the country.

“In line with the plan of integrating more renewable sources into our energy mix, Mambilla is planned to deliver 3,050MW, Kashimbila is planned to deliver 40MW, Dadinkowa is also planned to deliver 40MW.

“Zungeru is planned to deliver another 700MW, and Katsina Wind farm is planned with 10MW. It is worthy to note that we are now going to make significant progress with the Mambilla Hydro plant as the issues encumbering the progress are being seriously looked into,” he said.

He said the workshop’s theme: ‘Moving the Power Sector Beyond the Transition Electricity Market’ was carefully selected to expand the discussion on moving from absolute government controlled structure to a private sector driven competitive market.

“As a government, we will continue to create an enabling environment for private investors to thrive in the power sector. We understand that the government can’t do it all, this is why we’ve opened the visa for more people to invest in the sector”, he said.

“The media is the strongest tool of any democracy. It has the power to mar or make any society. Therefore, I want to encourage you also to be good citizens and passionate development partners by inculcating the virtue of responsible Journalism.”

Earlier, the Chairman of PCAN, Mr. Obas Esiedesa, had assured the minister that journalists covering the sector would continue to support the growth of the sector with their reports to ensure that the right things were done and consumers get best value for money.

He said: “Eight years after the partial privatisation of the sector, teething problems remain, and all hands must be on deck to resolve them. The challenges are enormous and cut across the entire value chain of the industry. For us as journalists, we would continue to support the sector with our works to ensure that the right things are done and consumers are able to get best value for money’’.