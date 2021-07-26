2 armed robbers shot, arrested during operation in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun State police command have apprehended two armed robbery suspects while carrying out operation in Agbara area of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government area of the state.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi stated this in a press statement made available to Blueprint in Abeokuta Monday.



The suspects, Olanrewaju Sikiru and Olayemi Obisesan, according to the statement were arrested following a distress call received by the Dpo Agbara division, SP Saleh Dahiru at about that armed robbers have invaded Area 8 OPIC estate Agbara and were terrorizing the residents of the estate.



Upon the distress call, the Dpo quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene. On sighting the policemen, the robbers opened fire on them and the team retaliated.



At the end of the encounter, two amongst the robbers were arrested with gunshot injuries while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.



On interrogation, the arrested suspects informed the police that they came all the way from Lalupon area of Ibadan in Oyo state to join others in Agbara for the robbery operation.



Items recovered from them include; two double barrel locally made pistols, twelve live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two hp laptops, eighteen different phones, cash sum of fourteen thousand, five hundred and ninety naira and one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number DGB 411 VY.



The commissioner of police, cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who commended the quick response of his men to distress call has ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.



The CP also appealed to members of the public especially hospital to notify the police if anybody with gunshot injury is seen in their area.