2 arrested for gang raping lady in Ogun

Men of the Ogun state police command have arrested two men who gang- raped a 22-year-old girl (name withheld) at Eleweran area of Abeokuta.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Thursday, by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspects, Seun Orokunle and Sarumi Sodiq, were arrested following a complaint lodged at public complain bureau Eleweran Abeokuta by the victim, who reported that she went to the house of Seun Orokunle who happened to be her boyfriend.

On getting there, she went to the bathroom to take her bath and unknown to her that the said Seun Orokunle has invited his friend Sarumi Sodiq who came straight to meet her in the bathroom, dragged her out and the two of them took turns to have sex with her after beating her thoroughly.



“After satisfying themselves, Seun Orokunle took her clothes and dipped it in a bucket of water in order to prevent her from leaving the house immediately.



“She stated further that the duo, who claimed to be cultists threatened to kill her if she dare report them to anyone.

“Upon the report, the officer-in-charge, public complain bureau, DSP Badmus Opeyemi, detailed his men to go after the two suspects and bring them to book. They were eventually traced to Aregbe area of Abeokuta where the two of them were apprehended,” the statement reads

“They have both confessed to commiting the crime”, Oyeyemi said

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.