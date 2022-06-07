2 arrested for vandalising IBEDC cables in Ogun

Two suspected electric cable vandals have been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for vandalising and stealing of IBEDC cable in ijebu Ode area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Tuesday, in Abeokuta

The two suspects, Odogwu Wisdom and Akorede Aregbe, according to the statement were arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Igbeba divisional headquarters, at about 2am, from local vigilante at Olisa area of ijebu Ode.

The informant revealed that some vandals were carrying out their nefarious activities at an IBEDC transformer in the area.

“Upon the information, the DPO Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, quickly led his patrol team to the area where Odogwu Wisdom,who came to the area on a motorcycle was arrested with already cut cable from the electricity installation in the area, while his other colleagues escaped.

“On interrogation, Odogwu Wisdom confessed that he and his gang were specialised in stealing electric cable, he also mentioned one Akorede Aregbe as one of their receivers.

“Having mentioned the receiver, the policemen went after him and got him arrested as well.

“Recovered from them are large quantities of cable suspected to have been stolen from IBEDC installation as well as tools they are using for the illicit trade”, the statement added

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

