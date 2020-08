2 Atletico Madrid players test positive for Coronavirus ahead Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid have confirmed two positive tests for coronavirus just four days before their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Diego Simeone’s side are set to take on the Germans in their quarter-final clash in Lisbon on Thursday.

But now their preparations have been thrown into chaos.

The two individuals, who have not been named, will now self-isolate and will almost certainly not travel with squad to Portugal.

Diego Simeone’s side are also having to change their training schedule before submitting everyone else to more tests.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Among the results known today, two positives have appeared, which are isolated in their respective homes, and which were immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities.

“Likewise, the corresponding action protocol foreseen for these cases has been activated, which requires new PCR tests to be carried out on the first team and members of the expedition to Lisbon and the closest contacts of the positive cases.

“That motivates changes in training schedules, in the structure and development of travel and accommodation in the Portuguese capital.”

The club did not name those who had tested positive or say whether they were players or backroom staff.

Atletico’s last Champions League game was the 3-2 win over Liverpool at Anfield on March 11.

That fixture came just 12 days before lockdown was introduced in the UK.

One scientist said that fixture – along with Cheltenham Festival – led to an increase in coronavirus deaths in the UK.