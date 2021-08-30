2 bandits shot dead during gun battle with police in Ogun





Two members of a suspected kidnap syndicate have been shot dead by men of the Ogun state Police Command during a gun battle at Itori area of Ewekoro local government of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi made this known in a press statement made available to Blueprint in Abeokuta, Monday.



Oyeyemi stated that the two suspects met their waterloo when policemen in Ewekoro divisional headquarters received an information at that some armed hoodlums with face mask were sighted hibernating in a bush at the back of ICT polytechnic Itori.



The statement further reads, “couple with the fact that many suspected kidnappers have been traced to the same forest before, the anti robbery team of Ewekoro division was quickly dispatched to fish out the hoodlums.



“On sighting the policemen, the gang opened fire on them and the policemen engaged them in gun battle which lasted for about 40 minutes. At the end of the encounter, two members of the syndicate were gunned down while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.



“Recovered from them are; one locally fabricated shot gun, two live cartridges, two battle axes, empty shells of AK 47 riffle ammunition, three android phones, two small phones, 8 pairs of slippers and two school bags”.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun who commended the gallantry display of his men, has warned criminals to stop testing the will power of the command under his watch, because doing so will continue to spell doom for them.



The CP also directed a massive manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang, adding that the command will roll out all in its arsenal to wage war against crime and criminality in order to make Ogun state free of violent crime.