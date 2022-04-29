2 bankers get jail terms for stealing dead customer’s N2.9m

Justice Elias Abua of the Cross River state High Court sitting in Calabar, has convicted and sentenced two former bankers – Titus Chima Nwankwo and Utibe-Abasi Ifiok George – for stealing the sum of N2.900,000 million from the account of a deceased customer of a commercial bank.

Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC’s) Head, Media & Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, said Nwankwo and George were jailed after pleading guilty to one-count separate charges bordering on forgery, conspiracy, breach of trust and stealing.

He said the duo were arraigned by the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC, adding that in view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, Joshua Abolarin, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Uwujaren said Justice Abua convicted and sentenced George to three months in prison with an option of N100, 000 fine, while Nwankwo bagged three months in prison with an option of N50, 000.

He said the convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre started on June 16, 2021, when a petitioner alleged that they conspired and forged the signature of one Godfried Francis Osso, a deceased customer of a bank, and fraudulently diverted the said sum for their personal use.

“They were investigated, arrested, prosecuted and convicted,” Uwujaren said.

