2 brothers, one other to die by hanging over businessman’s murder in Niger 

A Minna High Court has sentenced three persons including two brothers to death by hanging for killing their friend and businessman, Hassan Shehu, last year.

The accused persons, Bashar Ibrahim Aliyu Ibrahim, and Suleiman Mamud, were accused of stabbing Shuhu in the chest and neck on April 2022 in a room in Minna as a result of which he bled to death on the spot.

After killing the businessman, the three accused persons were said to have stolen his car, iPhone, techno phone and three million, five hundred thousand naira before eloping to Sokoto state.

However, police operatives from Niger state traced and arrested them leading to their arraignment in court before Justice Maimuna Aminu Abubakar of High Court No. 6 Minna on two count charge of armed robbery and culpable homicide, punishable under section 221 of the penal code

They were also accused of committing an offence punishable under section 1 (2) (a) and (b) of the robbery and Fire Arms Act.”

Delivering judgement, Wednesday, Justice Maimuna Aminu Abubakar convicted the accused persons saying that the prosecution counsel have proved the ingredients of the two count charges against the three convicts.

The court held that Bashar Ibrahim, Aliyu Ibrahim and Suleiman Mamuda on the 12th of April 2022, had formed common intention among themselves to commit the offence of culpable homicide to cause the death of Hassan Shehu by stabbing him with a knife on the chest and neck, adding that it was done with the intention of killing him.

“That the third convict after killing the deceased robbed him while armed with knife and carted away the deceased money in the sum of N3.5 million and the deceased Peugeot 206 vehicle red in colour iPhone and small techno phone”, the judge said.

“You Bashar Ibrahim, Aliyu Ibrahim and Suleiman Mamuda are hereby convicted and sentenced to death by hanging until you are dead, may the Lord have mercy on your souls,” Justice Maimuna Aminu Abubakar ruled.

