2 burnt to death in Anambra as petrol tanker crashes

At least two persons were burnt beyond recognition at Umunya, Oyi local government area, Anambra state as a Mack tanker with no registration number crashed behind an urban shuttle bus.

An eyewitness, Mr. Ikechi Otu, told Blueprint that the accident occurred around 10am, Tuesday, along the Enugu-Onistha Expressway as a result of over-speeding on the side of the petrol tanker driver.

“The tanker was laden with premium motor spirit (PMS). The driver was on speed when the vehicle suddenly lost control, and rammed into the shuttle from behind. It exploded, crashed and the both vehicles caught fire,” Otu said.

Confirming the report, the Sector Commander, Anambra state Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, stated that five male adults were involved in the crash but two were killed, while other three persons were rescued unhurt.

Irelewuyi, who spoke through Ms Margaret Onabe, Acting Sector Public Education Officer, added that the fire service had successfully put off the fire, just as police personnel from Oyi Division Nteje had also taken over the dead victims.

