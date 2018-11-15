2 business men remanded in Kuje prison over alleged fraud

An FCT High Court in Apo district, Abuja yesterday ordered two business men, Moses Esuga, and Nasir Mohammed, to be remanded in Kuje

prison over their alleged roles in a N110 million fraud.

The EFCC charged Esuga, former Managing Director of Wise Health Service Ltd and Mohammed, former Managing Director of Garana Travels

and Tours Limited with nine counts bordering on fraud, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 315,289 and 97 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Valentine Ashi, has adjourned the case for further hearing of their bail application.

According to the Prosecutor, Mr. Aliyu Bokani, he alleged that the defendants committed the alleged offences between July 2013 and 2014

Bokani said that Esuga took the N10 million domiciled in operational account of Wise Health Service Ltd and converted it his personal use.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants conspired and forged a board resolution title of the sum of N50 million fix deposits from

Wise Health Service Ltd.

After the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty.