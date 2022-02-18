2 die, 9 injured as truck crashes into vehicles

Two people including a boy died on Friday in a motor accident on Ihialla-Onitsha expressway in Anambra state.

Nine persons, including four women, sustained varying degrees of injury in the crash which involved seven vehicles including an articulated truck.

An eyewitness said the crash occurred around 11:00am when the driver of the truck, who was on top speed, lost control while approaching a police checkpoint.

“The driver rammed into six vehicles on queue at the checkpoint, killing several passengers and injuring others inside the vehicles,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi, said the corpses of the deceased were taken to the hospital’s morgue.

He said, “One male adult, and one male child were killed, nine people compromising five male adults, and four female adults sustained varying degrees of injuries, while 52 people were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team from Ihiallia Unit Command rushed the victims to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital Ihiallia where a male adult and a male child were confirmed dead. The dead victims were deposited at the hospital morgue.

“FRSC Rescue team on ground managed the traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was removed.”