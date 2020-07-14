2 die in Lagos – Ibadan road auto crash

Two persons were confirmed dead, Tuesday while another sustained injury in an accident involving a Mitsubishi Lancer loaded with pepper and a truck around Christopher University on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway, Ogun state.

Spokesman of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, disclosed that the Mitsubishi Lancer marked AJW 465 AA rammed into a moving truck from the back.

The TRACE spokesman attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed on the part of the Mitsubishi Lancer driver.

Akinbiyi added that the truck driver immediately ran away from the scene of the accident.

Akinbiyi said, “According to eyewitness the Mitsubishi Lancer loaded with pepper, rammed into a moving truck inbound Lagos from behind with two of the three passengers on board, including the driver losing their lives on the spot.”

“The cause of the accident cannot be immediately ascertained for now but we suspect it could be as a result of brake failure and loss of control due to excessive speed,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of a private hospital in Sagamu area of the state.

He added that the injured passenger was also taken to a private hospital in Lotto, Mowe area of the state.