2 die,16 injured in Osun accidents



Two persons have reportedly died in a separate auto crash in Osogbo, Osun state, Sunday.



It was gathered that a Toyota Corolla with registration number SMK 582GE collided with a Mazda bus with registration number FFA114XB at Oogi, Sekona area, Ile-Ife way.



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed that the accident occurred around 7:15am.



The state commander of the FRSC, Paul Okpe, confirmed that one person died while fourteen others were injured in the accident.



He said the victims have been taken to Owode Muslim Hospital while the corpse was taken by the family and driver union in Ikirun.



Meanwhile, another accident happened at Isale-Aro, Osogbo around 3pm.



It was gathered that one person died in the accident while two persons sustained injury.



The state commander of FRSC said the command has not been briefed properly on the accident.



