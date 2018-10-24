2 docked for ‘intimidation’

The Police on Friday arraigned two men, Ugochukwu Ezeuo, 37; and Ali

Kelechi, 21 at a Karshi Grade 1 Area Court, for alleged trespass and

intimidation.

The defendants, who reside in Karu village, Abuja, are being tried on

charges bordering on criminal trespass and intimidation, offences they

denied committing.

The Prosecutor, Edwin Ochayi, told the court that the defendants’

neighbour, one Nnoli Obumneme, had petitioned the Karu Police Station,

Abuja, on October 2, accusing them of the alleged crime.

Ochayi alleged that the defendants on September 29, jointly conspired

and trespassed into the complainant’s apartment, shouted and

threatened to kill him.

The prosecutor told the court that the offences contravened Sections

79, 348 and 397B of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, granted each of the defendants bail in the

sum of N500, 000 with a reliable surety each in like sum and adjourned

the case until November 8, for hearing. (NAN)

