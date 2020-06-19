2 Ebonyi minors held for gang-raping 15-yr-old girl

Two minors, Chidiogu Okonkwo and Chidubem Onwe, were Friday nabbed by the police in Ebonyi state for gang-raping another minor, Mmesoma, 15.

The suspects, who were said to be 15 and 14 years old, respectively, were alleged to have raped the victim in her father’s house at Ishieke.

Blueprint gathered that the girl’s father left her at home for his daily business in Ishieke market, when he returned home and noticed what happened to his daughter, he promptly reported to the Ishieke police division even as the girl was taken to hospital.

When contacted, the police public relations officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the report, and said the suspects had been arrested and had confessed to the crime.

Odah said the suspects would be reminded at the juvenile welfare home at Ugwuachara if convicted.

“On June 16th, 2020, at about 1:15pm one Fidelis Nwoye of Nkelegu in Ishieke community, in the company of her daughter, Nmesoma Nwoye, 15 years, came to the station and reported that at about 12pm June 14, one Chidiogu Okonkwo, 15 years and one Chidubem Onwe, 14 years, all of the same address went to his house while he was at his shop at Ishieke and tore his daughter’s clothes and raped her.

“So, police in Ishieke quickly swung into action and arrested the suspects and all of them confessed to the crime.

“I know that the only thing that can make children of that age do that kind of a thing is cultism and drugs. Though they are minors, we have where we keep minors and they will be charged to court as soon as we are done with the doctor’s report.”