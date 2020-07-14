2 escape death in Kano collapsed building

Two females, 30- year- old Bara’atu Yusif and 8-year-old Khadija Muhammad, Tuesday escaped death by the whiskers as they were rescued alive from a collapsed one storey building at Rimin Gata in Ungoggo local government area of Kano state.

Investigations reveal that two were trapped in the collapsed building in the wee hours of Tuesday, leaving them with severe degrees of injuries.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammed, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said upon getting the distress call, it deployed its rescue team who swung into action and rescued the victims.

He said, “We received a distress call from one Malam Abdul’aziz Muhammad in Rimin Gata, Ungoggo local government, at about 02:22am Tuesday about a collapsed one floor building.

“Upon receiving the distress call, we deployed our rescue team to the scene of incident where two persons by name, Bara’atu Yusif, 30–year-old and Khadija Muhammad 8-year-old were trapped,” said.

“We rescued victims alive with some injuries and they were taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical attention,” he said.

He maintained that immediate cause of the incident could not be ascertained at press time.