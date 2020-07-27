2 factions lay claim to Ogun PDP

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Monday elected members of its new state executive with a vow to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The PDP faction loyal to the former member of the House Representatives, Hon. Ladi Adebutu is supported by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

About 2,000 from across the state converged in Abeokuta, the state capital and elected exco into about 39 positions during the state congress spearheaded by the Bayo Dayo-led outgoing executive.

The congress held more than two months after another faction of the PDP loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu had elected Samson Bamgbose – led executive members.

But the chairman of the congress committee, Deji Ogunsakin, told journalists that the latest congress had brought unity into the party.

Ogunsakin, who was the PDP deputy governorship candidate in Ekiti 2018 gubernatorial election, said the exercise was conducted following the directive of the NWC.

While declaring that there was no court injunction against the congress, Ogunsakin said the PDP “is now united in the state and it is ready to win the 2023 election.”

On his part, Dayo described the exercise as peaceful, adding that the development has put an end into the crisis rocking the party.

“It is only the congresses conducted in Ogun state by the Bayo Dayo led executive that is legal and I am exercising the powers given to me by the court judgment of 2016. That is the judgment that empowers me and my executive to be in office up to the time of this congress. And to handover the result of this congress to the NWC in Abuja,” Dayo said.

The new factional chairman who was the sole candidate at the congress, Sikirullahi Ogundele, promised to run an

inclusive administration and bring all aggrieved members together towards building a virile and united PDP ahead of 2023 election.

But in a swift reaction, the Samson Bagbose – led exco, loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu described the fresh congress as “illegal and a criminal affront on the rule of law that cannot stand the test of time.”

Bamgbose in a statement made available to Blueprint said the Adebutu’s faction resorted to “self-help and criminal contempt after they lost the suit they filed against us at the Federal High Court, Abuja.”

Bamgbose appealed to all members of the party not to be discouraged, saying that “the congresses purportedly conducted by the defectors and fifth columnists within the party will not stand the test of time and the law. It is like a house built with spittle. It cannot stand; it will crumble like a pack of cards sooner than later.”