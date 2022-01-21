2 feared killed in Delta community crisis

Two people on Friday were reportedly feared dead in a community crisis that erupted in Mosogar in Sapele local government area of Delta state.

Blueprint learnt that a Sienna bus was also burnt to ashes as a result of the crisis that involved the youth president of the community.

It was gathered that two quarters in Mosogar had an issue that escalated into a crisis that affected the whole community.

The state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, who confirmed the incident, said nobody was shot dead.

“Nobody was shot dead and the injury they sustained is not life threatening. Though they had a crisis there, it was just a community crisis between two quarters in the community. Yes, it was confirmed that a Sienna bus was burnt over the crisis,” he said.