2 in court for defrauding coy 17million frozen fi sh

By Tope Musowo Lagos Two men, who allegedly defrauded a company of N17 million worth of fi sh, were on yesterday arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, setting in Lagos. Th e accused, Bayo Iloba, 56, and Gbenga Atoyebi, 41, are facing a nine-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and issuance of due cheques. Th e duo pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Th e Magistrate, Mrs A.S. Okubule, granted the accused bail to the tone of N6 million each with two responsible and gainfully employed sureties in like sum. Th e Prosecutor, Inspector Chinalu Uwadione, said that the accused committed the off ences on March 5, 2011, at Plot 225, MKO Abiola Way, Iganmu, Lagos. He alleged that the duo obtained frozen fi sh worth of N17 million from Premium Seafoods with an agreement to remit the proceeds of sales to the company’s account. Th ey failed to remit the money as promised, instead, Atoyebi issued diff erent WEMA Bank’s cheques to the company which were dishonoured on presentation as a result of lack of funds, Uwadione told the court. Th e off ences contravened Sections 297, 314, 319 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Th e magistrate adjourned the case until August 16 for hearing.