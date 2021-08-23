2 in EFCC net over get-rich-quick scheme

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal Command, have arrested a self-acclaimed spiritualist, Mallam Ayu Sugum, for allegedly inducing one Abubakar Mustapha Bakura to steal N2.9 million from his employer under the guise of carrying out a spiritual exercise to make him rich.

EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement, Monday in Abuja, said Bakura was arrested in a house situated at Pompomari Bypass, Maiduguri, Borno state, after his name came up in the course of investigating a petition from his employer.

“Bakura was the one who, under interrogation, mentioned Sugum as the beneficiary of the monies he stole from his employer.

“Upon his arrest on July 8, 2021, Bakura admitted stealing from his boss. He added that the stolen money was collected from him by Ayu Sugum, who promised to make him rich within two weeks.

“Bakura claimed he was given a handkerchief and a concoction to drink and each time he took the liquid he lost his memory for days and subsequently went to steal money from his boss for the spiritualist.

“Upon his arrest and interrogation, Sugum confessed giving Bakura a handkerchief and concoction to drink but claimed the money he received from Bakura was not up to N2.9 million.”

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.