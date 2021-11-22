2 in police net for child trafficking



Two women identified as Achibong and Blessing Akpan have been arrested for child trafficking.

The suspects, Achibong is said to hail from Akwa Ibom and Akpan from Cross Rivers state.

They were reportedly intercepted by Ebubeagu Security Network at Abomege, Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi state.

According to information on the social media, they were alleged to have taken babies of about one and two weeks old in different sack bags when luck ran out of them.

The information according to a Facebook user said, “Earlier this morning November 22, 2021, the EBUBEAGU security network in a combined effort with the community vigilante nabbed two suspected child traffickers at the Abaomege axis of Onicha LGA.



The suspects, (one Achibong from Akwa Ibom ibom and Blessing Akpan from Cross River state), who have succeded in beating security checkpoints while journeying from Cross river state ran out of luck when they got to Abaomege, a community in Onicha LGA. The security men (Ebubeagu) who were on stop and search at the border between Ebonyi state and Crossriver upon checking their vehicle was shocked to discover that about a week old baby wrapped in baby’s cloth was in one of the suspect’s sack, while another baby of about two weeks was seen in another sack belonging to the second suspect who happens to be a pregnant woman.



.



“The office of her Excellency, the wife of the executive governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Mrs Rachel Ogonna Umahi, has since instructed that the babies be taken to the intensive care unit (ICU) of federal teaching hospital Abakaliki for adequate care until further information about the babies are established.

“On his part, the executive chairman of Onicha LGA, Engr. Felix Ogbonna Igboke, thanked the Ebubeagu security network and the community villiglante for a job well done and charged every community leader(s) to be vigilant and watchful always as security is the job of everyone.

“The suspects are already in police custody for further investigation,” the information revealed

Meanwhile, attempt to reach Ebonyi state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, failed as she did not answer calls put across to her phone as the time of filling this report.