2 in police net over attempt to abduct 9-year-old girl in Ibadan

Two middle-age men suspected to be kidnappers are now in trouble in Ibadan for allegedly attempting to abduct a 9-year-old girl on her way to Church.

Oyo state Police command, in a statement, Monday, said the two suspects allegedly attempted seizing the girl from her mother’s grip before they were overpowered.

The command while cautioning against jungle justice on suspected criminals in and across the state, stated that the abductors identified as Kabiru Salam, 32, and Lukman Adisa, were arrested by men of the command around Alakia Adelubi axis in Ibadan.

The statement said preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was in the company of her mother, one Afolabi Modupe and other siblings when the two suspects attempted seizing her from her mother’s grip.”

“On Sunday (20/03/2022) at about 0920HRS, operatives of the Command on intelligence led surveillance and patrol around Alakia Adelubi axis, Ibadan responded to a distress call regarding the execution of Jungle justice on the duo of Kabiru Salam ‘m’ aged 32 and Lukman Adisa ‘m’ for allegedly attempting to abduct a 9 year old female, “Ope” on her way to church,” it said.