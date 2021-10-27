2 in police net with fresh human head, mutilated body in Oyo



Two suspects are now in police net of the Oyo state Police command over the alleged possession of fresh human head said to be that of a woman allegedly murdered by the suspects.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint in Ibadan by the Oyo state Police command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, the suspects were arrested in Saki town.



The Police command stressed that the suspects were arrested as a result of credible intelligence from residents of Ayekale, Saki area of Oyo state, at about 0230hrs on Monday



“Following the receipt of credible intelligence from residents of Ayekale, Saki Area of Oyo State, at about 0230hrs on Monday 25/10/2021, alleging the duo of Ismaila Wasiu ‘m’ age 29 yrs and Mutairu Shittu ‘m’ age 35yrs, both of Ayekale Area Saki, to have been found in possession of a fresh human head, operational and intelligence assets of the Oyo State Police Command attached to Saki Divisional Police Headquarters immediately swung into action which resulted in the arrest of the duo,” it said.



Oyo Police command added, “The recovery of the fresh human head and the dismembered body of the victim who has been identified to be one Mujidat ‘f’.”

The command stressed that police “preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was lured from Lagos through a phone call by one of the suspects, particularly Ismaila Wasiu before the perpetration of the dastardly act.”

According to the Oyo Police command, “the dismembered body has been deposited at the morgue, while intensive investigations regarding the incident continues.”