2 internet fraudsters bag 10 years in Asaba

Justice F.A. Olubanjo of a Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta state, Wednesday, sentenced two internet fraudsters: Onalugbum Ekene and Chinedum Emejom to 10 years imprisonment for internet-related offences.

The duo were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on one-count separate charge bordering on fraudulent impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC in a press statement, said upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them, prompting prosecution counsel, K. U. Udus to pray the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

However, defence counsel, A. S. Akinfolarin prayed the court “ to temper justice with mercy as the defendants have become remorseful for their actions”.

Justice Olubanjo sentenced Emejom to five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N300, 000 while Ekene bagged five years imprisonment with an option of fine of N400, 000.

The defendants are also to forfeit their phones to the federal government and to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour henceforth.

The convicts’ journey to the Correctional Centre started when they were arrested by operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC for fraudulently impersonating Frank Louis, a Swedish citizen and Mr. Reeves, an American with intent to obtain money from unsuspecting members of the public.

