2 kidnappers terrorising Ogun communities arrested

Operatives of Ogun state police command have arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate terrorising Ijebu-Ode and its environ.

The arrest was contained in a press statement made available to Blueprint Monday, by the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi stated that the suspects, Samuel Oke Abiodun and Denis Blessing, were arrested following series of kidnap cases in Ijebu-Ode, consequent upon which the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, gave a marching order to all the DPOs in Ijebu-Ode to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act within the shortest possible time.

In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO Igbeba division, Csp Musiliu Doga, and his crack detectives embarked on a technical and intelligence based investigation which subsequently led to the arrest of Denis Blessing on the 8th of December, 2021 in his house at Ijebu-Ode. His arrest and confession led to the apprehension of Samuel Oke Abiodun in his hideout also at Ijebu-ode.

On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to have participated in four different kidnap operations in Ijebu-Ode.

They further confessed to being part of a syndicate that kidnapped one Alhaja Salam Mojisola on the 6th of December, 2021 at the entrance of her house situated at Akinsanya Street, Mobalufon, Ijebu-Ode.

They also confessed to the kidnapping of one Mrs Olaitan Daodu on the 26th of January, 2021. Also, one Mrs Abimbola Bolanle Lateefat, the Deputy Director I.C.T department at Tai Solarin University of Education was also kidnapped by the gang on the 20th of May 2021. They also participated in kidnapping one Mrs Adegoke along Atan-Ijebu road.