 2 killed as explosion rocks another oil facility in Imo 

Two persons were killed, Wednesday, when a bomb exploded at an oil facility in Izombe, Oguta local government area of Imo state.

The explosion occurred at the facility operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited.

Addax Petroleum is one of the three multinational oil companies located in the community. The other two include: American multinational corporation, Chevron and British oil company, Shell.

The incident was a suspected bomb attack on the oil facility.

Premium Times learnt that the victims were the carriers of the bomb which exploded when they were trying to enter the oil facility.

Police spokesperson in the state, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident to Premium Times, Wednesday evening.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Barde, has already deployed a squad from the command’s anti-bomb unit and some of its operatives to the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“Yes, it is confirmed. There was a bomb blast this morning at the facility but the commissioner has deployed our men to the site,” he said.

Abattam said the command would soon release a press statement on the incident.

The latest incident comes 12 days after several persons were feared killed when an explosion rocked an illegal crude oil refinery in Abaezi forest, Ohaji-Egbema local government area of the state.

