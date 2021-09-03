2 killed as gunmen kidnap bizman in Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that two people were killed at Mararaba Pushit, Mangu local government area, home town of the Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden.

The gunmen were said to have kidnapped a businessman beside a Church in the town, just as the people who lost their live were identified as Simon Bakshak and Ibrahim lliya of Mararaba Pushit.

While taking the businessman Along Janaret-Gindiri road, an alarm was said to have been raised by the two men who were shot the gunmen.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, ASP Uba Gabriel, confirming the incident said, “The Command is aware of the incident at Mararaba Pushit in Mangu LGA of the State. Unfortunately, two persons were killed by the hoodlums.

“The Command has deployed the Anti Kidnapping Unit to the scene to ensure that they rescue the kidnapped victim and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act. The investigation has since commenced.”