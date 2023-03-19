2 killed as violence greets elections in Akwa Ibom

No fewer than two people have been allegedly killed as thugs invaded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

In video footage that surfaces online on Saturday, an eye witness simply identified as Ubong with an injured hand, said that the thugs invaded the INEC office on Friday night.

Ubong, who said that he was at the INEC office at that time, alleged that the thugs arrived at the venue in 5 Hilux vehicles and started shooting sporadically which led to the death of two unidentified persons.

“I was at the INEC office on Friday night at the very time the officers came. Suddenly, thugs conveyed in 5 white Hilux vehicles arrived there and started shooting, so I tried to escape and I injured myself in the process.

“They killed about two persons and they took the corpse away,” he alleged.

Similarly, in another video footage that surfaces online and was tracked by our correspondent, thugs also invaded the polling unit at Ntoedino ward 3, unit 005 in Obot Akara LGA.

In the video, it was observed that BVAS and all other election materials sent to the polling unit were destroyed and voters were chased away.

In another development, a WhatsApp user identified as Anietie Udoh alleged that some “PDP Agents fought us in our unit 006 Otoro Ward 1, Abak LGA.”

