2 killed in Osun bank robbery

A policeman and a civilian were Thursday shot dead in a bank robbery attack at Iree, Osun state.

The robbery was carried out on Iree, the headquarters of Boripe local government of Osun state around 4pm.

The police constabulary that was killed, according to investigation, joined the service about six months ago.

It was gathered that the robbers, who arrived the town in three cars, attacked UBA and Access bank.

It was learnt that the operation lasted for about 30 minutes.

A student of the Osun State Polytechnic Iree, Adeolu Tope, said the robbers arrived the town and started shooting into the air.

Already, Police authority has confirmed the incident.