2 killed, one injured in Lagos copter crash

…AIB begins probe

A helicopter with three persons aboard belonging to Quarium Avaition crash landed at 16 Salvation Road, Opebi around 12:20pm, killing two of the occupants on the spot.

Emergency workers confirmed two persons, including the pilot, dead in the crash.

It was gathered the third person, found unconscious, was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for urgent attention.

Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred in a flash and destroyed the roof of the affected building.

Confirming the casualty figure, the director-general of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, and the South-west coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the bodies had been deposited in the mortuary and the injured evacuated to the hospital.

They said the cause of the crash was yet unknown, adding that the victims were yet to be identified.

Oke-Osanyintolu said rescuers battled crowd control challenges, which was contained when the Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu led his men to the scene.

He said: “The agency received distress calls concerning a privately operated helicopter that crashed into 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, and immediately activated the emergency response plan.

“The helicopter was carrying three people, one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital while the other two were killed on impact and their bodies have been deposited in mortuary. We are on top of challenges especially crowd control. Operation is ongoing and updates will follow.”

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed that two persons died in a helicopter that crashed at Opebi in Ikeja, Lagos.

Its acting coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the crash occurred at No. 16, Salvation Road in Opebi, adding that “one person was rescued alive and two persons died, including the pilot.”

Meanwhile, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it had begun investigations into the crash.

Speaking, the AIB spokesperson, Tunji Ojetumbi, who stated this, added that all the relevant authorities were on ground with the environment cordoned off.