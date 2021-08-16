2 lives, 14 vehicles lost to Anambra tanker fire – Official

At least two persons died on Sunday as about 14 luxurious buses got burnt in a fire incident caused by tanker explotion at Ogidi, near Onitsha, Anambra state.

The tanker, it was learnt, felled into a drainage when an articulated vehicle rammed into it, and sparked fire after spilling it’s liquid content.

According to the State Director of Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili, the incident which occured at about 3.57pm also led to distruction of properties worth millions of Naira in the area.

“The buses affected in the incident where those within the area. It started at about 3.57pm and we left the fire scene at about 7.22pm. I deployed 5 fire fighting trucks and Firefighters and we fought the fire to stand still.

“Although, a lots of properties were lost but the estimated savings were much higher and bigger. It wasn’t easy for Anambra State Fire Service but we finally did it,” Agbili noted.



