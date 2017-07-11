2 men docked for sexually assaulting boy

By Tope Musowo Lagos

Two men, were yesterday, brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s’ Court for allegedly sexual assaulting a neighbour’s son.Th e accused, Saheedu Yahaya, 20, a factory worker and Rabiu Muhamed, 46, a fashion designer; are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and sexual assault, and risk three years imprisonment if found guilty. Th e Prosecutor, Inspector Cliff ord Ogu, told the court that the off ences were committed in June 2017, at the accused residence. Ogu said that the accused lured the 10-year-old boy into their room on the pretext of sending him on an errand. “Th ey shut the door at him, fi ngered his anus and inserted their manhood.

It was the cry of the boy that alerted one of the neighbours and she rushed to the accused window to see what was happening,’’ he told the court. Th e prosecutor said the woman shouted for help and the two accused persons were apprehended by tenants and handed over to the Police. Th e accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Th e Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail for N200,000 each with two sureties in like sum. Akanni adjourned the case till July 17, for mention.