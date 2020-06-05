2-month-old baby among 116 Covid-19 cases in Delta

The Delta state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, on Friday, confirmed that a two-month-old baby was among the 116 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Ononye, who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, said paediatricians were taking care of the child and expressed optimism that the baby would get better and be discharged.

The commissioner said the state currently had 116 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 31 discharged and 77 active cases.

He said, “We have recorded eight deaths which is about seven per cent fatality rate and have conducted 850 tests and have received 7, 708 calls on our hotlines. We have investigated 850 suspects and at present, 13 health workers have been infected.

“No one should doubt that Covid-19 is real; there are confirmed cases in 13 local government areas of the state and 66 per cent of those affected are males while 34 per cent are females, with bed occupancy rate of 48 per cent.”

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, announced that the curfew of 7:00pm to 6:00am was still in force and urged Deltans to obey safety measures set by the government to check the spread of the virus.

“Covid-19 is real and you don’t need government to pursue you to obey set protocols; we ensure that boundaries across the state are monitored, though, it has not been an easy task because some people just want to flout government’s directives.

“The curfew is still in place from 7:00pm to 6:00am and I plead with all Deltans to obey the advice of government. I thank the private sector for their support which has come in different forms – cash, food items, medical consumables, among others,” he said.