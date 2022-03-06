2 Nekede poly students die in auto crash 

Two students of the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo state, at the weekend, met their untimely death when their bus had a head-on collision with a Mack truck.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Eva Nwosu, who broke the news, the students were coming back from Abbam, Ohafia in Abia state where they attended the burial ceremony of their landlord’s brother.

He said one of the deceased, a Mass Communication student, died on the spot while the other, a former student of the school, gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital. While others, some of whom were not students of the institution, sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.