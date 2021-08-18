2 policemen nabbed for ‘possessing cannabis’ in Edo



Members of Edo State Security Network, otherwise known as vigilante has arrested two policemen over alleged possession of cannabis.



The cops were reportedly apprehended during a stop-and-search of their Lexus RX330 SUV around Oko-Ogba Airport road in Benin City, the State Capital.



In a viral video, one of the police officer who was handcuffed with his colleague admitted to owning the drug upon interrogation.



He (cop) however pointed out that the items (cannabis) were exhibits recovered from suspects.



Asked why he didn’t tender the purported exhibits at the police station? The policeman resorted: “it doesn’t matter.



In the video, an official of the vigilante group in the area, said: “the arrest is not to fight the police because we are all working towards one goal”.

Blueprint gathered that police operatives stormed the vigilante’s office on Wednesday and reportedly unleashed terror on anyone on sight.



However, spokesman for the State police command, SP. Bello Kotongs dismissed the vigilante claims.



Kotongs in a statement said: “the two Policemen (Drivers) in mufti are attached to the State Highway Patrol”

He stated that the cops were unjustly handcuffed, physically brutalized, adding that “this has presently necessitated admission of the men in hospital – having been diagnosed of internal hemorrhage”.



According to Kotongs, “facts of the incident is that the two Policemen went to Vigilante office with one Lucky and his girlfriend to merely seek the whereabout of Ikpefua Idowu who was arrested by Awilo and his group.



“Not minding the fact that the policemen introduced themselves and were identified by Awilo and his group, it was evidenced in the viral video that Mr. Awilo who wore a red jacket initiated and participated actively in the attack.

“It is pertinent at this juncture to convey that it is a known fact to Mr. Awilo and his group that the vehicle, Lexus RX330 SUV captured in the viral video belong to Lucky, a brother to the detained Ikpefua Idowu in the custody of Awilo and his Vigilante Group on whose behalf the Policemen went to sort for”.