2 psychiatric doctors docked for forgery in Enugu



Two medical doctors, Inechi Mcdonald Chikaodo and Ugwuonye Kingsley, have been arraigned before an Enugu North Magistrate Court for alleged stealing.



The doctors, both staff of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, were docked on a 4-count charge, number MEN/223c/2020, before His Lordship, S.O. Okoro, by a police prosecutor, Simeon Eze.

The suspects were said to have in 2014 at the hospital, conspired among themselves to wit: stealing/forgery and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 494 (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu state of Nigeria 2004.



Some of the charges read: “That you Dr. Inechi Mcdonald Chikaodo and Dr. Ugwuonye Kingsley on the same date, place and in the aforementioned magisterial district did steal the sum of N700, 000 (seven hundred thousand naira) property of Ozor Stephen, next of kin to late Ozor Obinna and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 353 (L) of the of the Criminal Code Cap 30 Vol. II Revised Laws of Enugu state of Nigeria 2004.



After the charges were read to the accused persons, they both pleaded not guilty and elected summary trial.



The defence counsel prayed the court to grant them bail in most liberal terms, an application the prosecutor left to the discretion of the court.