2 suspected cultists nabbed in Ogun

Two members of the dreaded aiye cult group, Habeeb Muideen, and Ibrahim ‘Ayin’ have been arrested in different locations by operatives of ogun state police command.

The suspects, according to a press statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested following a distress call received by SWAT operatives that the group were engaging in a supremacy battle with another rival cult group at Elega-Iberekodo axis of Abeokuta metropolis.

Upon the distress call, the commander SWAT CSP Kalejaye Olanrewaju quickly led his men to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the cultists ran to different direction but were hotly chased and Habeeb Muideen was arrested at Iberekodo while Ibrahim was apprehended at Ajitadun area of the metropolis.

The two suspects are currently undergoing interrogation at SWAT office to determine their roles in the clash which left one eiye member dead.

Recovered from the arrested suspects are battle axes and assaulted charms.

“Not less than 37 members of various cult group have been arrested in the last one month when the command started clamping down on cultists across the state,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered a comprehensive manhunt for the fleeing members of the groups.

