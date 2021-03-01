2 suspected highway robbers arrested in Ogun

Two suspected highway robbers were arrested by men of Ogun state Police command in the early hours of Saturday, while operating at the Sagamu interchange area of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The arrest was contained in a press statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to Blueprint in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the suspects, Solomon Aghofure, an indigene of Delta state and Emmanuel Mathew, an indigene of Abia state were arrested when the police patrol team of Sagamu division were on routine patrol of the expressway at about 1:30 am.

“The suspects and their gang had already positioned themselves at the interchange in readiness for attack on the commuter plying the road they opened fire on the passing patrol team led by the DPO, CSP Okiki Agunbiade.

“The team engaged them in shoot out at the end of which one of them sustained gunshot injuries and subsequently apprehended.

“Other members of the gang escaped into the bush abandoning their operational vehicle”, the statement read.

Oyeyemi further stated that the bush was thoroughly combed from where the other suspect was also arrested, adding that a police corporal attached to the team also sustained gunshot injuries on his leg and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

On interrogation, the suspects informed the police that they are five in number and gave the names of others as Uche a.k.a Two Million, Arinze and Uzor.

They further revealed that the three escaped members of the gang are ex-convicts who had served various jail terms in Okitipupa, Ondo state and Sagamu in Ogun state.

